<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the screening for the election into the Kogi State Executives.

The patty said the screening of aspirants for various positions, earlier scheduled for Monday July 8, 2019, has been shifted to Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

A statement by the party signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan, said “The exercise is scheduled to hold at the PDP State Secretariat, Lokoja, Kogi State. Consequently, the Screening Appeals will now hold on Friday, July 12, 2019.

“All other dates related to the congress remain the same. The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) directs all aspirants and, of course, all members of the party, particularly in Kogi state, to be guided accordingly,” the party said.