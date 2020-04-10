<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday said the confession by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, that the nation’s health sector had gone comatose has confirmed the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

This is as a party argues that Mustapha’s comments also served as a further vindication of its stand that the Buhari administration is the saddest chapter in the national history.

In a statement issued by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said “the confession of the SGF, who serves as the very engine room of the Buhari administration, further vindicates our position that President Buhari is running an incompetent administration that thrives only on propaganda and false performance claims, while the nation is left in pains, trauma and agony.

“He portrays this government as one that is not in touch with national reality but only administers the nation remotely from the comfort of Aso villa, while its cronies loot huge budgetary allocations and merely claimed to have released same for the health need of our citizens.





“If anything, the Buhari administration has only succeeded in reversing all the gains made in the health sector by successive PDP administrations whose robust National Strategic Health Development Plan brought in new technologies and effectively repositioned our health institutions for the good of our people.

“The Buhari administration has reversed the gains of past administration so much even the once celebrated State House Clinic in the Aso Presidential Villa has been largely reduced to a mere consulting centre while our National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, has become the Automated Teller Machine, ATM, of government cronies.

“The irreversible lesson which the Buhari administration must take from Boss’s confession is that no matter how falsehood, propaganda, beguiling and deceit appear to thrive, the truth will always show forth at the end.”

The SGF who chairs the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 was recently quoted as saying earlier in the week that he never knew the nation’s health sector was so deplorable until his appointment to head the government’s response committee.