



Two Peoples Democratic Party senators in Ekiti State – Biodun Olujimi (North) and Duro Faseyi (South) – have lost their reelection bid to the All Progressives Congress candidates.

The Returning Officer for Ekiti South Senatorial District, Prof Laide Lawal, returned APC candidate, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, elected having scored 77,621 votes to defeat his closest rival, Olujimi, of the PDP, who polled 53,741 votes.

The Returning Officer for Ekiti North Senatorial District, Prof Abayomi Sunday Fasina, also declared the APC candidate, Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, the winner having polled 60,689 votes to defeat Faseyi, who got 49,209 votes.

PDP candidate and House of Representatives member representing Ekiti South 2 Federal Constituency, Segun Adekola, having secured 25,707 votes, lost reelection bid to the APC candidate, former Chief of Staff to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Mr Yemi Adaramodu, who scored 41,864 votes.

Also, for Ekiti North 2 Constituency, APC candidate, Olanrewaju Ibrahim, won the election, having scored 29,388 votes as against the 23,684 votes scored by PDP candidate, Olusola Omotoso.