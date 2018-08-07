The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday said the Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, lied to it that he was travelling to Germany when he went to the United Kingdom to see President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

Buhari, who is in London on a 10-day working vacation, met with Akpabio on Sunday in furtherance of the plan of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

The defection ceremony, to be presided over by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is scheduled for Wednesday at the IKot Ekpene stadium in Akwa Ibom State.

Akpabio equally returned on time to Nigeria for a Monday meeting with the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said on Monday that Akpabio told the leadership of the party he was headed to Germany.

Ologbondiyan said it was possible Akpabio had a “technical stopover” in London.

He said: “He told us he was going to Germany and if he ended up in London, maybe he had a technical stopover.

“The PDP has no issues with Akpabio whatsoever and the party will not respond to speculations of his readiness to defect.

“We have no notice of the said defection and all I can say now is that we will cross the bridge when we get there.”