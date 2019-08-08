<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to put an end to alleged wanton stealing of the state’s resources.

The PDP, in a statement on Wednesday, by its publicity secretary, Bode Ogunmola, said right from inception, the APC-led administration has been on the wrong course.

The PDP said it was grateful one of the principal actors in the administration, the Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, “has finally opened up on the monumental sleaze associated with the Governor Bello administration.

It stated that aside the erection of private residences in choice areas of Abuja, Lagos, Okene, Lokoja and the building of filling stations, the story of Kogi in the last few years has been one of “wanton stealing and corruption by the APC cabals”.

The PDP urged the anti-graft agencies to help track the pilfering of the people’s wealth that is lying down in private account.

It lamented that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration it is folding its arms, “watching how Kogi State commonwealth is being stolen”.

The party said “it is calling on the Kogi people to know who their real enemies are, and that the November 16 governorship election is a “liberation time for the people, from the hands of an oppressive administration”.