The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Peoples Democratic Party have described President Muhammadu Buhari as the common enemy of Nigeria.

During a courtesy visit to Kola Ologbodiyan, spokesman of the PDP, Goldba Tolofari, SDP publicity secretary, said both parties would work together to unseat Buhari in 2019.

Ologbondiyan said, “We have a common enemy; Buhari is the enemy of Nigeria. He’s a common enemy to the SDP and PDP, that is why we are here to rescue the nation.”

The PDP spokesman said the rescue mission was already on, adding that the result was the mass defection of lawmakers from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP at the national assembly.

He said Buhari had failed Nigerians and could not fight Boko Haram, corruption, alleging that the president’s body language encouraged corruption.

He cited the case of Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, who was accused of certificate forgery but still maintains her position.

“We don’t expect her to stay a day longer, but because Buhari’s body language encourages corruption that is why she’s still there. Buhari must be voted out,” he said.

Tolofari, who said she brought greetings from the SDP Chairman, Olu Falae, added that when Nigerians brought Buhari into power, they thought they were bringing in a messiah that would rescue the nation.

Lamenting what she described as the sorry state of the nation, the SDP spokesperson pointed out that other Africa countries had lost respect for Nigeria, adding that, “it beat my imagination that under Buhari’s watch, things are deteriorating.”

“They are not democrats, that is why things are deteriorating and we cannot watch and see things going the way they are,” she said.

“Buhari is the minister of petroleum and the whole place stinks of corruption. Graduates are taxi drivers, there is hunger everywhere and that is why our youths are carrying guns with killings everywhere.”

She commended Ologbondiyan for giving a voice to alternative views which she said that the federal government would rather muffle.