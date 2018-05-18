The Peoples Democratic Party has said it will resist vehemently any attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission to rig the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

It has also warned that a rigging attempt on the election would spell serious crisis that could threaten the unity of the country.

The national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, while speaking at the flag off of the party’s local government election campaign in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, said there were plans to rig the Ekiti governorship election.

Mr Secondus noted that any plot to use security agents to thwart the election would be resisted by the PDP.

He commended the security men and women for providing lives and property, but urged them not to be deceived or used to manipulate the election.

“We warn that if you attempt to rig Ekiti, it will be a recipe for crisis and we don’t know whether there will be Nigeria or not,” said Mr Secondus.

“We are bold to say it because you cannot take the peoples rights, you cannot deny them of their votes and we are saying and we want APC to say the same that it will be one man, one vote, one woman, one vote, one youth, one vote.”

“We will never allow an evil individual to destroy this nation or to destroy our state. If you like wait for us, we refuse to be intimidated. We are marching forward to win the election at the national level in 2019,” he said.

Although other parties will participate in the July Ekiti election, it is expected to be a two-horse race between Kolapo Olusola of the PDP and Kayode Fayemi of the APC.