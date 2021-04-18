



The Peoples Democratic Party has said it would be wrong to continue keeping the embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

Pantami is currently under fire over some controversial comments he made in the past in support of global terrorist groups, Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

The PDP said going by the public outrage against the Minister, the best “is for him to resign and even tender his unreserved apology to Nigerians for his utterances in the past.”





The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke with newsmen, asked the President to relieve the minister of his job if he fails to resign.

“The best thing is for the minister to resign, apologise to Nigerians and start preaching against terrorism in the open and to the knowledge of everyone. For now, it is not in the interest of Nigerians and national security to continue to keep him in office,” he said.

Secondus added that persons in public office should cultivate the habit of leaving office when they were perceived to have done something wrong, insisting that “people should stop imposing themselves on the citizens especially when they have moral burden.”