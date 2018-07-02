The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to resist alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the July 14 Ekiti governorship election.

In a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP, which is the ruling party in Ekiti, alleged the APC was working with some compromised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and security agencies.

“The will of the people is stronger than the machinations of evil-minded persons, who are toying with the determination of the people for a free and fair electioneering,” the party stated

PDP warned INEC officials allegedly working with agents of the APC to compromise the process that they were risking “the legitimate wrath of the people of Ekiti State in their iron-cast resolve to ensure that nobody subverts their will in the election.

“The people of Ekiti State are already aware of the clandestine meetings between known INEC officials and APC agents, including those held at the Ondo State Government House, Akure.

“Plots were hatched to use INEC’s ICT Department to pre-load card readers and input false results, as well as cloning unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to superimpose pictures of their members from other states.”

PDP cautioned INEC officers and those allegedly “trying to rig the election to note that their tracks and footprints are all bare and that the people of Ekiti state are already at alert and ready to stop them on their trails with every potency available to them under the law.

“What the APC and their cohorts in INEC fail to note is that Ekiti is a contiguous state where every indigene and residents know and can identify one another other as individuals and families and that as such there is no way in which strangers imported from other states can be allowed to sneak in and participate in their election.”

“Let it be known to all that the PDP is fully mobilized for the July 14 election.

“The people of Ekiti state are fully rallied to vigilance at every polling unit, every collation center as well as every exit and entry points in their respective areas across the state to ensure that nobody subverts their collective will.”

It stressed that Ekiti is a stronghold of the PDP and that the people were solidly behind the party, “particularly due to the sterling performance of Governor Ayo Fayose in developing the state in all spheres of lives.

“The APC and their rejected candidate should therefore end their desperation to forcefully take over the state as no amount of machination, intimidation, threats or even arrests and detention can subjugate the people of Ekiti state, on any score, let alone, on their governorship election.”

The Ekiti State governorship election is scheduled to hold on on July 14 to produce a successor to Ayodele Fayose who is serving out his second term in office.

Mr Fayose is a member of the PDP and has anointed his deputy, Kolapo Eleka, the PDP flag bearer as his successor.

Mr Eleka’s major challenger is Kayode Fayemi of the APC, the immediate past governor of the state who recently resigned as Minister of Mines and Steel Development to contest the election.