



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled its congresses for the North Central, South West and North West geopolitical zones on April 10, 2021.

This is contained in a letter jointly signed by the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the party’s national secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri, and addressed to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Recall that the party suspended the zonal congresses which were earlier slated for March 6 this year. While it didn’t give reasons for the postponement then, newsmen had reported the suspension of the exercise were because of internal wranglings by party leaders in some key states.





However, in the letter to the INEC chairman, dated Wednesday March 31, 2021 and obtained by newsmen, the party leadership said: “Please refer to our earlier letter with Ref No: PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.1M/21-015, in which we informed the commission (INEC) of postponement of our planned zonal Congresses in North West, South West and North Central.

“We now wish to inform the commission of the New dates for North West, South West and North Central Zones.”

According to the party, the congresses scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021, hold as follows: in the North West zone, the event will hold in Kaduna, Kaduna State, while Ibadan, Oyo State will host the South West. The Congress for North Central is billed for Makurdi, Benue State.

The party, however, added that all its activities “shall be in accordance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Guidelines on Covid-19 as they concern social/physical distancing of people gathering in one place.”