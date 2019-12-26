<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives led by Hon. Kingsley Chinda has expressed grave concern over poor management of the country’s economy and resources.

He raised concern over the flagrant abuse of human rights; continuing rape of democracy and the destruction of the time-worn principles of separation of powers, as well as the several avoidable killings of Nigerians and general state of insecurity in the country.

The caucus in its goodwill message to Nigerians on the celebration of the 2019 Christmas celebration tasked Christians across the country on the need to pray for the peace, unity and progress of our dear country, Nigeria, particularly against the backdrop of the numerous of challenges facing us as a nation.

“While we rejoice and celebrate with Christians on this event which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, we urge Christians to pray for the peace, unity and progress of our dear country, Nigeria, particularly against the backdrop of the numerous of challenges facing us as a Nation, especially in the area of poor management of the country’s economy and resources by an inept government.

“We also urge Christians to continue to exhibit the qualities of Christ, for which the spirit of tolerance, sacrifice, mutual love and peaceful co-existence with other Nigerians are the hallmarks.

“Once more, congratulations and we wish all Christians happy and joyous Christmas celebrations,” Hon. Chinda said.