



The Peoples Democratic Party has kicked against the results of the presidential election being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, made this known on Monday as INEC resumed the collation and announcement of the results of the presidential election held on Saturday.

Secondus said: “Our collation centres have the original results from all the polling units in the country.

“That is from where are going to reclaim our results.

“The results are incorrect and unacceptable to our party.

“Officials of the APC working with INEC have decided to alter results to affect our people.

“This must now be resisted by every well-meaning Nigerian.

“INEC must live up to its responsibility.

“They are under pressure.

“We have the facts and when the time comes, we begin to release them.”

On resumption from a 45 minutes break, the result of the presidential election in Kogi State was released.

For Kogi State, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress won the election.

Buhari polled 285,894 votes, while his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 218,207 votes.

As at press time, Gombe State Returning Officer had taken the floor to present the result for the state.