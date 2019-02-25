The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected the presidential and parliamentary election results being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
The National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, in a press briefing currently ongoing said the results being announced by INEC are inflated in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
