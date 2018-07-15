The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the result of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, describing it as a clear electoral banditry.

The PDP said that it has details of results at polling units where its candidate won the election and also evidences of how its accredited agents were chased away by security agents in order to substitute results with falsified ones.

It accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of colluding with security agents and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate election results to favour the APC candidate Kayode Fayemi.

Addressing a press conference Sunday afternoon in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “This electoral banditry cannot stand and the PDP is already collating results and evidences and will make known the next step towards reclaiming our mandate in Ekiti state.