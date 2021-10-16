PDP: We’ll reclaim Kebbi in 2023 election

The assistant secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kebbi State Chapter, Hajia Maryam Isah Garba, on Saturday said the party has mapped out strategies to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) both in the state and at the national level.

Haija Garba who spoke during the ongoing state congress of her party in Birnin Kebbi at the royal event centre said governance in Kebbi state is just like a child’s play “the present Apc government in the state and the central government brought nothing except hunger, joblessness and insecurity.

According to her, the PDP will easily reclaim power because of the apparent weak leadership of the ruling party which is crystal clear to all and sundry.

She described the change mantra used then to dislodge the PDP as regrettable to all reasonable Nigerians saying the hardship brought by the Apc in six years is manifold of what people claimed during the 16 years of the PDP on the saddle of power.

Garba described the ongoing state congress peaceful as the party have settled for a consensus candidate Usman Bello Suru whose unquestionable leadership qualities will lead the party to a resounding victory come 2023, adding that he will be a leader for all and can wrestle power from the ruling Apc in Kebbi state.