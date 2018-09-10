The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reappointed Walid Jibrin as chairman of its Board of Trustees for another five years.

Mr Jibrin from Nasarawa State was first elected to the position in 2013.

The reappointment was announced in a statement on Monday from the BOT chairman.

The acting secretary of the board, Adolphus Wabara, a former president of the Senate, was also confirmed as secretary for five years.

According to Mr Jibrin, the decision was taken at a meeting of the board held on Thursday.

He said he was reaffirmed BOT chairman for another five years at the meeting.

He said the meeting advised all members to always maintain their honor and integrity as conscience of the party and to remain neutral and never sponsor or lead aspirants to visits and rallies as was done during last convention.

The BoT Chairman cautioned the PDP to manage the situation of new defectors to the party and also consider the role played by old members.

“As provided in the party constitution, the board is empowered to regulate its proceedings and draw code of conduct for its members,”he said.

Mr Jibrin also pointed out that the board had forwarded to NWC its full recommendations.

He said a committee was also set up to discuss with the 12 presidential aspirants in order to come up with one of them as candidate of the party.