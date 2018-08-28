The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Monday’s defection of its chairman, Moshood Salvador, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as good riddance.

Mr Salvador defected to APC with his supporters on account that his efforts to reposition PDP in the state were frustrated by some elders of the party.

He said he left PDP because the party abandoned him when he was detained in connection with the murder of Adeniyi Aborishade on July 21.

Recall that Mr Salvador, along with 10 others were charged with conspiracy and murder.

They were arraigned in a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court and remanded in prison.

Mr Aborishade, a PDP member, was murdered during the party’s “Visitation Meeting,” that held at Igboseku village, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

An Ikeja High Court, however, dismissed the murder charge filed against Mr Salvador based on legal advice from Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The former PDP chairman said he could no longer labour in vain, hence his defection to the APC with his supporters.

Reacting, the state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Taofik Gani, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, that the party was better without its former chairman.

Mr Gani said that Salvador was being economical with the truth by claiming he left the party because of Olabode George, a leader of the party.

He said Mr George was actually his benefactor as he facilitated his becoming the state chairman and stood by him during the factional feud in the state chapter.

Mr Gani said that Salvador was not a team player, adding that the party was never demoralised by Salvador’s exit.