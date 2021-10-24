PDP reacts to court case against national convention

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the case instituted at the High Court in Kaduna State to Prevent the party from holding its national convention scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2021.

The party, which said that the October 30 and 31 conventions is not meant to witch-hunt or to truncate anyone’s mandate, urged members and supporters to ignore every form of distractions as the party prepares for its convention.

The party, in a statement by the Secretary, National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, described those, who approached the High Court in Kaduna in an attempt to prevent the party from holding its national convention as misguided members.

The statement reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) is using this medium to alert members of our party and members of the public that we are aware of the actions of a few misguided PDP members who have approached the High Court in Kaduna in an attempt to prevent our great party, the PDP from holding its National Convention on October 30 and 31, 2021.

“Notwithstanding their right to approach a court of competent jurisdiction to air their grievances, we maintain that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP has acted in good faith in fixing our convention for October 30 and 31. It is not meant to witch-hunt anyone or to truncate anyone’s mandate.

“Therefore, we call on all members and supporters of the PDP to ignore this distraction as we prepare to host a convention that will send a clear signal to Nigerians that the PDP is the only party that has the will and the might to rescue Nigeria from the catastrophe that we have been enduring for the past six years.

“We are aware that a clearly united PDP is a threat to the forces that seek to divide us. Therefore, we urge our teeming supporters nationwide to keep the faith as we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that we will not be distracted from our goal.

“We are determined to strengthen our party structure and put in the work needed to unify and restore our great nation back on the path to economic prosperity and greatness.

“We, therefore, urge all party faithful to continue to rally support as we prepare to host our National Convention on October 30 and 31, 2021.”