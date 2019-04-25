<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm, alleging threats to the life of its candidate in the 2018 Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

At a media briefing in Abuja Thursday, spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused certain “desperate elements” within the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to use all means to put Adeleke out of circulation.

Adeleke and the PDP are presently at the Election Petitions Appeal Panel, fighting to upturn the victory of Mr Gboyega Oyetola of the APC who won the election.

The Election Petitions Tribunal had voided Oyetola’s election and had declared Adeleke winner of the election, a decision that is being challenged by Oyetola at the appeal tribunal.

Ologbondiyan said, “Given the series of unrelenting attacks, threats and the desperation now being exhibited by the APC, our party has become apprehensive that there are plots to silence Senator Adeleke as a way to terminate his efforts to retrieve his governorship mandate in the court.

“Part of the plot is to frame and arrest the Principal of his school, Ede Muslim High School, Ede, Mr. Kadili Adejare Abass, on trump-up charges that Senator Adeleke’s School testimonial was forged with the aim of using such fabrication as a basis to smear and clamp down on Senator Adeleke”.

The PDP had, last week, alerted the public to an alleged plot by the APC to brand Senator Adeleke’s WAEC Certificate as fake.

The main opposition party accused some unnamed politicians operating from Lagos, of weaving a new fabrication around Senator Adeleke’s secondary school Testimonial.

The PDP also alleged that a former commissioner in Osun state was used by the said APC leaders to reach and compromise certain top police officers to use the fabrications to arrest and embarrass Senator Adeleke and the Principal of his School, even when they have not committed any crime.

“Yesterday, April 24, 2019 the Nigerian police in collaboration with the APC arrested Mr. Abass, the Principal of the Ede Muslim High School, Ede as well as the wife of the school’s Registrar, Mrs. Rofiyat Oladepo and her nine months old baby.

“Information available to the PDP shows that AIG Adeleye Oyebade of Zone II, Oshogbo, ordered the arrest of the innocent Principal of the school and the Registrar.

“When the Registrar, Mr. Kabir Oladipo could not be reached as he is undergoing treatment for legs and arms injuries he sustained in a motor accident, AIG Oyebade allegedly ordered one ASP Faliyu to arrest the wife, Mrs. Rofiyatu Oladepo, with her nine months old baby. Both the innocent mother and her baby were dumped at the Zone II Police headquarters, Osogbo.

“The PDP has also been informed of how AIG Oyebade allegedly told those who went to visit the detainees last night that they are continuing the criminal aspect of the Civil action commenced by the APC, which is still in court.

“The PDP holds that it is most unfortunate that the Nigeria Police will allow certain elements within its ranks to yield themselves as tools in the hands of the oppressive APC in their desperation to thwart the mandate of the people of Osun state, which they freely gave to Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“It is clear that there is no way a school principal, who duly signed and issued a school testimonial under his own hand and position, can be said to have “forged” the same testimonial.

“More so, the school register as well as the WAEC result and certificate, eminently show that Senator Adeleke attended the school, sat for WAEC examination and obtained the certificate, which has been validated even by a court of competent jurisdiction, thus also authenticating the school testimonial”.

The party called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, to call his men to order on issues related to Senator Adeleke’s determination to retrieve his governorship mandate through the courts.

It urged the IGP to order the immediate release of the innocent School Principal, the wife of the school registrar and her baby.

The party counseled the APC and its allies to end their alleged schemes against Senator Adeleke, saying the alleged plot will come to naught in the face of justice and the will of the people of Osun state.

The PDP also called on Nigerians to hold the APC and their agents responsible should Senator Adeleke become a victim of any harm or sudden disappearance.

“The people of Osun state have elected Senator Adeleke as their governor and should be allowed to move ahead with their choice of leadership,” the party said.