The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it has credible intelligence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has plotted to use ‘compromised security’ personnel for a mass arrest of top PDP leaders in Bauchi state.

The party in a statement Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that it was part of the plan to put them out of circulation and enable the APC have a field day to rig the supplementary election.

According to him, “The PDP leaders earmarked for the illegal mass arrest by the APC include but not limited to Alhaji Bello Kirfi, Senator Abdul Ningi, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Senator Isa Hamma Misau, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam, PDP Bauchi State Chairman, Hon Salisu Zakari Ningi, Hon Ahmed Yerima, Hon Samaila Burgah, Hon Aminu Tukur as well as PDP leaders and agents in the 29 polling units where elections are holding in the state.”

Ologbondiyan stressed that the party had also been informed of plots by the APC to unleash its thugs and compromised security agents to storm polling units between 1pm to 3pm to snatch election materials and change results and take them to INEC office in Bauchi for collation and announcement.

The party however stated that such underhand scheme by the APC would not deter it from standing firm in resisting all aggression and consolidating on our already established victory in Bauchi state.

The party added that Nigerians should hold the APC responsible should any harm befall any of its leaders or members in Bauchi state during and after the elections.

Ologbondiyan noted that all party members in the state were monitoring the electoral process; stressing that the party would never allow any alteration of results as delivered at the polling units and that nobody, no matter the machination deployed, can rig us out in this election.