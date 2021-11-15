PDP raises alarm over APC plot to impose reign of terror, obliterate party in Zamfara

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday raised the alarm over a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State Chapter to impose an official reign of terror on the state by trying to use state apparatus of power to obliterate the PDP and stifle its constitutionally guaranteed rights in the state.

The party also alerted Nigerians of the design by the APC to heighten tension, trigger crisis, instigate violence and derail democratic practice and peaceful co-existence in the state.

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan invited the public to note that since Governor Bello Matawalle left “our fold to defect to the fizzling APC, his agents have been using compromised agencies of the state to tyrannize our PDP members and other well-meaning citizens of Zamfara state in a bid to cow them to submission.

“It is imperative to state that after the decamping of the governor, faithful members of our party immediately worked out strategies to reposition the party to effectively play the role of the main opposition in the state.

“This included acquiring another befitting property to serve as PDP secretariat in the state as our former secretariat was converted to an APC office after the governor defected to their party.

“Our party secured a property in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital as our state secretariat. However, soon after moving into the property, the landlord terminated our contract.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that an agency of Zamfara state government, had threatened the landlord with the demolition of the property should he continue to accommodate the PDP.”

The party further revealed that “after a painstaking search, we acquired another property, along Sani Abacha Way, also in Gusau as our secretariat. But to our dismay, the Zamfara Urban and Regional Planning Board invaded the complex and placed a demolition notice on the property.

“With the second assault, it has become clear that the APC-led Zamfara state government is bent at ensuring that our party does not have a state secretariat in Zamfara state. We have been made aware that the plot is to obliterate the PDP and foist an oppressive one-party system on the state.”

The PDP condemned the act of political brigandage and intolerance by the APC in Zamfara state, which it said is obviously aimed to destabilize the state for their selfish agenda.

“The APC is threatened by the soaring popularity of the PDP in Zamfara state for which they are seeking all ways to frustrate the PDP ahead of 2023 elections.

“The APC should however know that such shenanigans cannot cow or stop the PDP, which is already enjoying the support and solidarity of the majority of the people of Zamfara state.

“Our party cautions the APC, Zamfara state government and agents of Governor Matawalle to steer clear of our party. Already, we have instructed our legal team to immediately take up the matter in this regard,” the party said.

The PDP, therefore, called on pro-democracy and human rights organizations as well as other stakeholders in “our electoral process to rise in condemnation of this reprehensible action by the APC in Zamfara before the state is plunged into crisis.”