PDP: PWDs seek constitutional party leadership positions

Less than 24 hours to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the party have made a strong point to be included in the party leadership position.

The 37 PWDs national delegates to the party national convention slated for October 30 and 31, have called for the mainstreaming of PWDs in the party leadership at all levels in the Party Constitution.

The call by the PWDs was made during a one-day strategy planning session organized by the International Republican Institute (IRI) to review the constitution and propose amendments to strengthen PWD representation in the party.

In her welcome remarks, the representative of the office of the National Women Leader, Ms Obianuju Kanu, urged PWDs to design an advocacy plan that will increase their engagement with stakeholders and their visibility in the party.

Hon. Adamu Shuaibu, a former member of Jigawa State House of Assembly, observed that the lack of PWD representation in the party constitution has hindered the effective participation of PWDs in the activities and programs of the party, including the limited number of PWDs in the composition of committees and as delegates to state congress and national convention.

Hon. Shuaibu called for the creation of leadership positions for PWDs at levels of the party like their women and youth counterparts.

Hon. Salisu Usman Zurmi, a member of Zamfara State House of Assembly, called on the national delegates to intensify action on the domestication of the Disability Rights Law in their respective states and energize PWD structures at the ward, local government and state levels of the party.

In the technical session facilitated by Sunday Alao, Deputy Director of IRI-Nigeria, a clause-by-clause review of the party constitutions was made from which gaps in the representation of PWDs were identified and 20 recommendations developed to enhance PWD representation in the party leadership structures at levels of the party organ.

These proposals, according to him, will be presented to the recently formed PDP Constitution Review Committee.

Other resolutions adopted at the session include; “formation of an interim coordination committee made up of nine persons, who will interface with national party officials on disability issues.

“Sensitization tour of the convention venue to create awareness about PWDs among party leaders and stakeholders by the PWD national delegates.

“Advocate to the PDP National Chairman for appointment of a Special Adviser on PWDs Matters.”