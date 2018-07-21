The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday mocked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government over the proposed national carrier.

The party disclosed that the entire project is a huge scam, adding that the five percent government funding on the project is a direct ploy by the cabal at the Presidency to siphon billions of naira.

PDP asked the president and the Federal Government to perish the thought of trying to use the ‘unveiling’ of a nonexistent national carrier to beguile Nigerians now that election is around the corner, as such ruse cannot yield any dividend.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that “it is unfortunate that, having run out of fake promises and not having any development project to parade, President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have now resorted to international kite-flying aimed at hoodwinking unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Is it not comical that while other nations are unveiling and rolling out real planes, the Buhari administration, in a most hilarious manner, is ‘unveiling’ drawings of an airplane, name, logo and imaginary routes of a nonexistent fleet, as our national carrier, in faraway London?

“What President Buhari and his handlers fail to understand is that Nigerians can see through their fraud and lies.

“Apart from drawings of airplanes, there are no structures to indicate that a new airline, billed to commence operation in December this year, is being set up; there are no offices, no recruitment of personnel and no form of ground activity anywhere in the country.”

PDP pointed out that Buhari’s plan is smack of pure scam, adding, “less than six months to commence operations, the supposed new airline has not even started the process of licensing, even when it takes a minimum of six months for a new airline to obtain Air Operating License and three months to develop its manuals?”

The party said that every discerning mind can see through the lies in the announced private sector funding, as the Federal Government has been unable to list any private investor it has gone into negotiation or signed any form of deal with in the said project.

“If the Buhari administration is not on a fantasy trip to beguile Nigerians and pave further ways for its humongous corruption, it should have focused on our existing national carrier structures, in addition to three operating airlines, already taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

“It is therefore clear that the entire project is a huge scam and that the five percent government funding is a direct ploy by the cabal at the Buhari Presidency to siphon billions of naira, using a phantom project.”