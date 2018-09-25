Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has visited the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State to rally delegates’ support for his presidential ambition ahead of the party’s primary election.

Atiku, who is one of the leading presidential aspirants in the PDP held a meeting with the Osun State delegates of the party.

He held a meeting with the Osun State Chairman of the PDP, Mr Soji Adagunodo, Secretary of the party in the State, Mr Bola Ajao and other party leaders at the party secretariat.

The Director-General of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who is a former Governor of Ogun State was in the entourage of the PDP presidential aspirant to seek the support of the delegates.

Atiku solicited their support, saying he had the experience and knew the problem of the country, saying the All Progressives Congress-led government had failed Nigeria.

He said he was passionate about leading Nigeria out of the problems confronting it and was ready to do it if he got the mandate of the people.