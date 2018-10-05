



The Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has denied stepping down for the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Primary scheduled to hold October 6.

According to media report, The Tambuwal Group is said to be pushing and has made considerable progress for the withdrawal of Sule Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa State, and for David Mark, former Senate President, Niger State Governor and Communications Minister, and Dankwambo, the outgoing Governor of Gombe State, from the race to support the former House of Representatives Speaker.

However, responding on his official Twitter handle, Dankwanbo described the story as false and that it does not make sense for him as second term governor to step down for Tambuwal.

He said: “False. I’m a 2nd term governor. I have been loyal to the PDP. This does not make any sense. They sold a dummy to you.”