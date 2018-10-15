



The people of Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde federal constituency, on Monday, vowed to resist an attempt by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to superimpose candidates on them in the just concluded primaries.

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by Osazuwa Osakpolor Collins, for and on behalf of Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde federal constituency, which was made available to newsmen, in Benin-City.

Osazuwa said primaries were conducted at Abudu in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State and was presided over by Hon. Tony Aziegbewen.

He said after the election, counting was disrupted by thugs adding that before the counting was disrupted, Hon. Etinosa Ogbeiwi was leading other aspirants in the primaries.

“On the 3 October 2018, primaries election was held in the above constituency at Abudu, presided over by Hon (Dr.) Tony Aziegbewen.

“Election commenced at about 12:30pm with Hon. Ogbeiwi Etinosa, Hon Uwamosie Amadasun and lady Uwa Osunbor as aspirants.

“Although no Accredition was done by the said presiding officer but the election and sorting out of ballot papers was done successfully.

“According to the presiding officer, 214 people voted, 3 votes voided, Uwamose Amadasun got 14 votes and Hon. Etinosa Ogbeiwi votes was in the process of counting to about 56 votes why the rest ballot paper was with Hon. (Dr.) Tony Aziegbewen the presiding officer when thugs came to disrupt the counting.

“At this point, everybody then ran for their lives. Since on the 3 October 2018, we are on the dark hence we are calling the state chairman and his exco to declare Etinosa Ogbeiwi winner since it was only his votes that were counted”, he said.

He said the people of the constituency would resist any attempt to superimpose any candidates on them.

“We of the above constituency shall resist any attempts by some bad elements to impose any candidate on the people of our constituency”, he said.