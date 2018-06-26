The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Plateau state where more than 100 Nigerians were killed on Sunday was afterthought.

The PDP said President Muhammadu Buhari was more interested in his reelection in 2019 than governance.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, stated this while speaking with journalists in Akure, Ondo state capital.

Ologbondiyan said President Buhari ought to have visited Plateau state first before going to commission state projects in Cross River state.

“We in PDP think that responsibly, the first place that Mr. President should have gone to was Plateau state, not Cross River to commission a state project.

“We can not say that because Cross River is a PDP state we should encourage Mr. President to do what is not justifiable.

“This is because we want the President to do what is sensitive to the feelings of ordinary Nigerians.

“His action of going to Cross River first instead of going to Plateau, where many Nigerians have been killed, to say the least, is irresponsible.

“As a matter of fact, what singular project has Mr. President commissioned on behalf of the federal government in last two years?

“Nigerians are in pains over the lost of lives in Plateau state. And the life of a singular Nigerian is as important as lives of hundreds of Nigerians,” he said.