Jigawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state evidently led to the collapse of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as large number of party bigwigs in the state defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to save themselves after the visit.

This was contained in statement signed by Salisu Mamuda, the state party chairman, and made available to newsmen, weekend.

The statement observed that during the visit, the president himself appreciated the dynamic and visionary leadership of past PDP governments in the state, and realised the weak APC government, which had nothing tangible to show to the president as its scorecard in the last three years.

”The entire infrastructure enjoyed by the president was provided by PDP government right from the airport, Aminu Kano Triangle and the fantastic road network,” it stated.

According to the statement, the mini agriculture show where the state government displayed mango and date to the president was nothing but a show of shame.

The PDP also challenged the state government to publish the quantity of mango or date exported from the state or any agro-allied industry established under their watch.

“We in PDP also commended the people of Jigawa State for the way and manner they conducted themselves throughout the time of the president’s visit,” the statement said.

The party, however, expressed‎ gratitude to President Buhari for the two-day working visit to the state, which, according to them, added value to the PDP.

Top members of the APC in Jigawa defected to the SDP “as a way of protesting against the way the party’s wards and local government congresses in the state were conducted”, according to them.

The defectors, who were received by the new SDP chairman, said the APC would soon be history in the state. They include Bashir Adamu, the longest-serving federal lawmaker; and Abdu Dauda, former Jigawa speaker.