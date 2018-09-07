The Peoples Democratic Party has said that the dream of winning the 2019 presidential election by President Muhammadu Buhari is thinning out every day.

It said all social, economic and political indicators show that the game is up for the President ahead of the 2019 general election, in spite of the alleged many anti-democratic machinations of the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday, said that President Buhari’s desperate bid to use his veto to frustrate the amendment to the Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly, which he said practically checks all APC’s rigging strategies for the election, shows that the president and his derelict party are now clutching on straws.

He said, “Since Nigerians rejected his veto and approved that the National Assembly should override him, the rigging plans perfected by the Buhari Presidency and the APC have been dismantled.

“The Buhari Presidency and the APC in their plans failed to note that Nigerians are already aware that President Buhari is mortally afraid of the amendments because it effectively checks the use of underage and alien voters, vote-buying, alteration of results and manipulation of voter register; the very basis for which APC and Buhari Presidency have been boasting of winning the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians are aware that President Buhari does not want the amendment because it provides for instant transmission of results from the polling to collation centre, thus eliminating interferences and planned alteration of results by the APC.

“President Buhari is not happy because the amendment makes it mandatory for INEC to publish voter register online, thus terminating APC’s plot to doctor voter register to suit their rigging script.”

Meanwhile, the party has accused President Buhari of using what it called a shadow group as a front to purchase the N45m APC presidential nomination form.

It described the action as a worn-out stunt, which he said smack of fraud and worsening the alleged already battered image of the President.

Ologbondiyan said President Buhari can no longer play the pro-poor gimmick which his followers have always presented to Nigerians.

He said, “Already, our people are daily confronted by the flaunting of affluence and material wealth by the President and those around him, while betraying and abandoning millions of poor Nigerians who, unfortunately, put their trust in him in 2015.

“Nigerians are aware that the very expensive personal effects, including posh jewellery daily paraded by his close relatives betrayed the gimmick of using an unregistered group, pieced together to execute another failed pro-poor stunt to sway Nigerians.”