The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s off-the-point answers to questions at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) interactive session was a further confirmation that he lacked the prerequisite education to hold office as president.
The party noted that President Buhari’s off-the-point speech on climate change, as response to direct and simple question on his plan for the youths, had confirmed his inability to understand and effectively communicate in English language as required by section 318 (iii) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).
The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that President Buhari’s failure to comprehend the question put to him and respond accordingly trashed his claims of attending education to school certificate level and possessing a WAEC certificate.
The party said the event had further brought to light the reasons for his inability to attach any educational certificate as required in INEC form CF001.
The PDP stated that it was obvious to all that because of President Buhari’s inability to understand and communicate in English (as required by the constitution), was the reason he failed to distinguish the fact that the text already prepared for him by his handlers had no correlation with questions put to him at the UN.
“Nigerians can now see why the Buhari administration has remained miserably incompetent, lacking in tact and desired capacity to manage the affairs of a nation as complex, demanding, and multifarious like Nigeria.
“Moreover, it has also exposed why the Buhari presidency overtly lacks the intellect and confidence to engage other world leaders, a situation that has led to the diminishing of the integrity of our nation in the international arena, in addition to the dearth in foreign direct investment under his watch,” it said.
The party cautioned the presidency over its press statement in which it poured insults on Nigerians for commenting on President Buhari’s embarrassing outing at the UN.
“Instead of insulting Nigerians, the presidency should apologise to our citizens over the embarrassments constantly brought to our nation by President Buhari,” the PDP said.
Meanwhile, the PDP also on Thursday dared Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to make good his threats to set aside his constitutional immunity by immediately resigning his office to face corruption allegations made against him.
The party said that since Osinbajo had announced his readiness to renounce his constitutional immunity in the face of corruption allegations, he should do the needful by resigning and vacating the office as there was no provision for waiver of immunity in the constitution.
The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said immunity under section 308 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) is conferred on an official by virtue of his/her election into an office within a duration and could not be waived by any means other than resignation.
“It is instructive to state that section 308 confers immunity to the holder of the office ‘during his period in office’. There is no provision for waiver while the holder is still in office.
“Vice President Osinbajo should know that it is settled that section 308 can only be set aside by vacating the office. It is not a jacket to be put on or dropped at will.
“Significantly, our party invites the vice president to note that his pronouncement has set off a process, which is expected to terminate in his resignation,” the party said.