The Peoples Democratic Par­ty (PDP) on Thursday said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s off-the-point answers to questions at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) interactive session was a further confirmation that he lacked the prerequi­site education to hold office as president.

The party noted that Pres­ident Buhari’s off-the-point speech on climate change, as response to direct and sim­ple question on his plan for the youths, had confirmed his inability to understand and effectively communi­cate in English language as required by section 318 (iii) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that President Buhari’s failure to comprehend the question put to him and respond ac­cordingly trashed his claims of attending education to school certificate level and possessing a WAEC certifi­cate.

The party said the event had further brought to light the reasons for his inability to attach any educational certificate as required in INEC form CF001.

The PDP stated that it was obvious to all that because of President Buhari’s inability to understand and commu­nicate in English (as re­quired by the constitution), was the reason he failed to distinguish the fact that the text already prepared for him by his handlers had no correlation with questions put to him at the UN.

“Nigerians can now see why the Buhari administra­tion has remained miserably incompetent, lacking in tact and desired capacity to man­age the affairs of a nation as complex, demanding, and multifarious like Nigeria.

“Moreover, it has also exposed why the Buhari presidency overtly lacks the intellect and confidence to engage other world leaders, a situation that has led to the diminishing of the integrity of our nation in the interna­tional arena, in addition to the dearth in foreign direct investment under his watch,” it said.

The party cautioned the presidency over its press statement in which it poured insults on Nigerians for com­menting on President Bu­hari’s embarrassing outing at the UN.

“Instead of insulting Nige­rians, the presidency should apologise to our citizens over the embarrassments con­stantly brought to our nation by President Buhari,” the PDP said.

Meanwhile, the PDP also on Thursday dared Vice Pres­ident Yemi Osinbajo to make good his threats to set aside his constitutional immunity by immediately resigning his office to face corruption alle­gations made against him.

The party said that since Osinbajo had announced his readiness to renounce his constitutional immunity in the face of corruption allega­tions, he should do the needful by resigning and vacating the office as there was no provi­sion for waiver of immunity in the constitution.

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Olog­bondiyan, said immunity under section 308 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) is conferred on an official by vir­tue of his/her election into an office within a duration and could not be waived by any means other than resignation.

“It is instructive to state that section 308 confers im­munity to the holder of the office ‘during his period in office’. There is no provision for waiver while the holder is still in office.

“Vice President Osinbajo should know that it is settled that section 308 can only be set aside by vacating the office. It is not a jacket to be put on or dropped at will.

“Significantly, our party invites the vice president to note that his pronouncement has set off a process, which is expected to terminate in his resignation,” the party said.