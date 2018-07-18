The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the N242 billion request by President Muhammadu Buhari from National Assembly to fund next year’s general elections is a plot to frustrate the general elections.

The party noted that the president’s request might only succeed in dragging the elections into a financial controversy and ultimately subvert the entire process.

In a statement, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the N242 billion had already been approved by the National Assembly for other projects in the 2018 budget.

“The PDP invites Nigerians and the international community to note that this request is a deliberate plot to inject disagreements in the polity, cause confusion in the electoral system and set the stage for a political crisis capable of frustrating the conduct of the elections,” the statement added.

‎PDP noted that President Buhari was aware that his request is not inconsonant with constitutional provisions and extant rules guiding legislative virement of funds already meant for constituency development projects.

‎”If Mr. President meant well for the nation and had no ulterior motives, he should have sent a fresh supplementary budget to the National Assembly for whatever amount he seeks for INEC, instead of seeking for a controversial virement,” PDP stated.

The party said it had always pointed to series of signposts by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to circumvent the nation’s laws and extant regulations to achieve certain unpatriotic agenda including a possible self-succession plot.

It advised President Buhari to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians are eager for the 2019 general election and are not ready to be taken for a ride by any person whatsoever, in their quest for a new president in May next year.

‎”We therefore charge Mr. President to follow the rules and immediately submit a fresh supplementary budget or seek other legitimate ways and means, devoid of bottlenecks, to finance the election.

“Nothing must stop the 2019 general elections and the process must be credible, free and fair,” PDP stated.

It further advised President Buhari not to drag Nigeria into an unnecessary electoral crisis, as such will be resisted by Nigerians.