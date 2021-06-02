The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps to end insecurity.

The party said this in a statement by Kola Ologbodiyan, the PDP national publicity secretary, on Wednesday while commiserating with Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, over the murder of his security adviser.

TheCable had earlier reported that Christopher Dega, security adviser to Ortom and a retired assistant inspector-general of police, was killed by gunmen on Tuesday in Jos, Plateau state.

The PDP condemned the killing, describing it as “barbaric and ominious”.

The party, however, asked the Buhari administration to take decisive steps to address insecurity and to bring the perpetrators of such criminal acts to justice





“The PDP, in very strong terms, condemns the murder of AIG Dega (rtd), describing it as barbaric as well as ominous, given the recent attempts on the life of Governor Ortom by terrorists and bandits, marauding various parts of Benue state,” the statement reads

“The party described the slain Dega as a very patriotic Nigerian and dutiful aide, who gave his all in the service of our dear fatherland and his home state, Benue.

“The PDP charges the police to immediately go into action and follow the leads to apprehend and bring the assailants and their backers to justice.

“The party also calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to end his lethargic approach to security matters and take decisive steps to end the activities of terrorists, bandits and vandals, who have been emboldened by his administration’s body language and overt failure.”