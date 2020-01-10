<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the attack against it by the Presidency in defence of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari had abandoned governance to engage in threnody for the APC.

The PDP argued that a reading of the reaction from the Presidency further showed that the Buhari administration had become “uncoordinated and ill equipped for governance.”

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Thursday, claimed that the leading opposition party, the PDP is the single biggest obstacle to good governance and change that the country needed.

Shehu was reacting to a statement in which the PDP asked President Buhari to withdraw his alleged 2023 third term ambition and use the remaining years of his administration to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

But the PDP in a statement Friday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, argued that it had the responsibility to criticise the failures of the APC-led government.





The party said the Presidency’s statement showed it was lacking the confidence that the APC, can still perform its roles.

“The Buhari Presidency and APC should explain why they have been pursuing polices that threaten the unity, stability and national cohesion of our dear nation; policies and body language that promote division, violence, abuse of human rights, violation of rule of law, attack on tenets and institutions of democracy. The answer is intolerance, power drunkenness and narrow-mindedness!

“The Presidency should know that the PDP, as a party that resonates with Nigerians and on which our democracy and national cohesion is anchored, has a solemn duty to hold President Buhari and his APC accountable for their misrule which has brought untold poverty, hunger, violence, bloodletting and division in the land.

“The PDP has the responsibility to hold President Buhari and the APC accountable for the promises they made to Nigerians in 2015, which remain unfulfilled as they were only used by the APC as carrots to grab power and sit in oppression over our people,” the party said.