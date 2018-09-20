The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has given reasons President Muhammadu Buhari removed former Acting Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Matthew Seiyefa.

Seiyefa was replaced with Yusuf Magaji Bichi, by President Buhari last Friday, after he acted for a brief period during which he tried to reposition the security agency.

Chairman of the state PDP, Cleopas Moses, in a statement in Yenagua, yesterday, said Seiyefa’s sudden removal was borne out of fear by the ruling cabal.

He said that members of President Buhari’s kitchen cabinet were not comfortable with a non-Northerner as the DSS boss.

According to Moses, Seiyefa’s service to the nation was cut short because he is not from any of the major ethnic groups in Nigeria.

He said that this was a continuation of the current Federal Government’s unfair treatment to the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta region.

He added, “The party believes if Seiyefa was from any of the major ethnic groups in Nigeria, he would not have been thrown out the way the Buhari administration did, not minding his acclaimed competence on the job.

“We have it on record that Mr. Seiyefa had nobody to run to as this ill-advised plot was hatched by the cabal in their government.”

The party chairman said the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government was being anti-Ijaw in its decisions and execution of policies and projects.