



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari no longer deserved the designation of Commander-in-Chief, given his failure to effectively lead from the front against bandits and terrorists ravaging the nation.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, PDP asserted that the recent declaration by the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, that it would take the nation 20 years to vanquish terrorists was a direct hit on Buhari’s failure as Commander-in-Chief.

The party noted with dismay that: “Our nation has descended to a level where government officials and other prominent Nigerians have resorted to begging and negotiating with terrorists, adding that such ugly reality of a failed state confirms that the Buhari administration has surrendered the sovereignty of our nation to bandits, insurgents and terrorists.

“Moreover, the recent statement by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi, that unarmed Nigerians should protect themselves in the face of armed aggression by bandits and terrorists, further exposes Buhari as a failed Commander-in-Chief, who cannot stand up to the demands of the designation of his office.

“It should interest Mr. President that a member of his cabinet has declared him ineffective as well as one who is incapable of commanding his parade and guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of our citizens.





“Even more depressing is the disposition of the Buhari Presidency to blame victims of terrorists’ attacks, as was in the case of the beheading of 43 compatriots in Borno state, instead of going after and apprehending the assailants.”

PDP said such tendencies against Nigerians exposed the lack of determination by the Buhari administration to fight insurgents which, in turn, emboldens the outlaws who had earlier been pushed to the fringes under the PDP administration, to resurge to unleash terror on our compatriots.

PDP submitted: “Nigerians have not forgotten the embarrassing situation where it took Chadian President, Idris Derby to personally lead his troops into our territories to rout insurgents and free Nigerian communities as well as our soldiers held captive by terrorists, while our President recedes into the comfort and safety of the inner recesses of the Aso Presidential villa.

“Indeed, a Commander-in-Chief that cannot lead from the fronts, as President Buhari promised to, and who blames everyone but himself for his own failures, leaves much to be desired.

“Indeed, our nation cannot afford the ongoing gruesome mass killings, bloodletting, arson, kidnapping and all sorts of mindless atrocities by bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals.”

PDP therefore charged President Buhari “to end his administration’s lethargic and cowardly disposition towards the handling of security matters in our country.

“Mr. President must stand up to the demands of his office and designation as the Commander-in-Chief.”