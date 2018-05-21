The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be ready to accept defeat in the 2019 presidential election.

The party wants the president to also respond to issues raised by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, in an open letter to him on Sunday.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement noted that given all indices, including those released by the presidency, have shown that Nigerians are ready to vote President Buhari out in 2019.

“Indeed, with the degenerated economic, security and social situations in our nation under his incompetent and anti-people administration, in addition to the spate and weight of direct disapprovals from Nigerians and international bodies, President Buhari knows that he is now swimming against the tide,” the PDP stated.

The party said President Buhari has betrayed the trust of the ordinary people, particularly in the north, especially with scandalous revelations that he is not indeed pro-poor and uncorrupt as they were made to believe in 2015.

It ‎accused the president of aloofness to the plight of citizens and the failure to initiate and implement any development project in any part of the country.

‎”Today, the electorate has come to terms with the fact that the promises by President Buhari and his APC are all a big scam.

“In fact, our investigations have revealed that President Buhari never intended to fulfil any of his promises. This is because, three years down the line, our president cannot even boast of any clear-cut implementation blueprint on his promises.

“Instead, our dear president and his cronies acquired a life of opulence, going on foreign tastes and swimming in ocean of corruption, while millions of Nigerians who voted him into power are abandoned to languished in poverty and bloodletting occasioned by the APC misrule,” PDP said.

The party noted that‎ the need for President Buhari’s response to Timi Frank’s letter become imperative given the weighty issue of humongous corruption, intimidation of citizens, erosion of freedom, constitutional breaches and persecution of citizens under the guise of fighting against corruption raised by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

It commended Timi Frank for his boldness and courage and urged other public-spirited persons in the APC to withdraw from the party and rally round other well-meaning Nigerians in the repositioned PDP.

“We implore them to come and join hands with other Democrats, who are daily working on the modality to rescue the soul of our nation from the stranglehold of the APC and the Buhari presidency,” the party added.