The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters are responsible for the killings across the country.

“It is now abundantly clear to Nigerians that those fomenting crisis, including the bloody clashes and killings in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Nassarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Edo, Borno, Yobe, Enugu, Kogi, Adamawa & other states in Nigeria are sponsored by @APCNigeria, @MBuhari supporters,” PDP said in a tweet.

The party also gave Buhari a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) or be held accountable for their actions.

This is coming after the coordinator of the association in Benue State, Garus Gololo, in an interview with Punch,

warned Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to resign from office or be forced out by the group.

“We are now tired of Saraki’s style of leadership at the National Assembly. Therefore, we are now warning him to honourably resign his position as president of the Senate or we will force him out”, Gololo said

However, PDP said Gololo’s outburst echoes the threats by the APC and supporters of the Buhari, to force out the Saraki, from office. The opposition party labelled the threats as ominous and revealing.

The party also noted that MACBAN has “always represented the military wing of the APC and the Buhari Presidency.”

“It is incontrovertible that they have now become the fourth arm of government, outside the Executive, Judiciary and the Legislature”.

Meanwhile, the MACBAN national body has dissociated itself from the threatening comments by Gololo and said it would sanction him for making such statement.

“We take exception on this statement and Garos Gololo is entirely on his own and will be sanctioned accordingly. We cannot afford to add up to the many challenges we are confronted with. I’m therefore appealing to the general public to disregard this statement as it is coming from someone who doesn’t have the mandate of the association to speak on its behalf.”