The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to give an inaugural address after his swearing-in is an indication that the president and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) were overburdened by the guilt of the alleged rigged 2019 presidential election.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, stated that President Buhari’s failure to address Nigerians, also showed “the level of derision” the ruling party holds Nigerians.

The opposition party noted that it is equally an indication that the president had nothing to say to the victims of the many killings and violence in different parts of the country.

The statement read: “The failure by President Buhari and the APC to make any commitment at the ceremony reinforces the truism that a product of flawed electoral process cannot serve the people or meet their aspirations under a constitutional democracy.

“The poor attendance and passivity of the audience at the ceremony at a time that Nigerians were trooping, in their millions, to the inauguration of state governors elected on the platform of the PDP, manifestly show.

“It is indeed pathetic that at a ceremony such as Presidential inauguration, where truly elected leaders address their people, make commitments and unfold their governance direction, President Buhari did not showcase his plans or commitment to the development of critical sectors of our polity.

“Moreover, he had no directions toward stemming the economic distress under his administration, for which Nigerians are now resorting to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.

“In failing to address Nigerians, President Buhari turned the inauguration to a parody. The PDP however urges Nigerians to take solace in their determination to retrieve our stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal so as to entrench a leadership that can lead our nation out of her present predicament.”

