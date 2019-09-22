<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday said it was “lamentable” that President Muhammadu Buhari would be going to the United Nations General Assembly without articulating definite objectives, plans and proposals to attract tangible benefits to the nation.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said Buhari attending such an important meeting of world leaders and policy makers “without a clear-cut national agenda” showed that “the Buhari Presidency is not committed to the nation.”

He alleged that Buhari was only going out for another showboating on the international platform.

“Is it not lamentable that, while other leaders are heading to the meeting with well-articulated national proposals that will boost their nations’ competitiveness on international engagements, the Buhari Presidency is going empty, with zero capacity to engage — a clear signal that it will equally return empty?

“The sad effect of such leadership failure is worsened by the acceptability issues trailing the rigging of the February presidential election, for which the Buhari Presidency is largely lacking in confidence and poise to vigorously engage other world leaders on issues,” Ologbodiyan stated.

According to him, in over four years of the administration, the Buhari Presidency has not been able to harness opportunities presented by such important events despite huge resources deployed for attendance.

He said,”The PDP painfully recalls how, earlier this month, President Buhari returned empty from the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, at the same time his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Ado, sealed a deal with automobile giant, Toyota, to establish a Toyota and Suzuki manufacturing plant in Ghana.

“Nevertheless, since Mr. President is appearing before the UNGA, the PDP tasks him to use the opportunity to address world leaders on the reports by the European Union, African Union and other international bodies, detailing heavy manipulations and outright rigging of the 2019 general elections to favour him and his party.”