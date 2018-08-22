The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given President Muhammadu Buhari a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN).

The ultimatum follows a threat by the Benue State coordinator of the group, Garius Gololo.

Mr Gololo had on Tuesday warned the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to resign or be forced to do so.

“It is on this note that we are saying that Saraki ought not to be in office again as Senate President, more so, Saraki has failed to coordinate and organise the National Assembly to offer quality legislation that Nigerians need ” he was quoted by the Punch as saying.

“Nigerians are in dire need of people that have the interest of the masses. Miyetti Allah is looking for a leader that would preside over the affairs of the Senate with ultimate respect for the executive and the judiciary, not someone like Senator Saraki that would always scheme to outdo the Presidency.

“We are now tired of Saraki’s style of leadership at the National Assembly. Therefore, we are now warning him to honourably resign his position as president of the Senate or we will force him out”, Gololo said, refusing, however, to explain how the association would remove the Senate president,” he said.

Reacting to the comments on Wednesday, PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged a synergy between APC and MACBAN.

“If anything, this unguarded statement by Miyetti Allah has exposed the synergy between the ruling party and some troublesome elements, who are being used to stoke division and create violent crisis that had resulted into daily bloodlettings in various parts of the country.

“It is now abundantly clear to Nigerians that those fomenting crisis, including the bloody clashes in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Nassarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Edo, Borno, Yobe, Enugu, Kogi, Adamawa and other states in our country, have political backers, who now want to channel them to achieve their unpatriotic quest to subvert our constitution and forcefully take over the National Assembly.”

Describing MACBAN as the fourth arm of President Buhari’s administration, the PDP demanded the arrest and immediate trial of leaders of the group.

“Before now, to majority of Nigerians, the Miyetti Allah has always represented the military wing of the APC and the Buhari Presidency. It is incontrovertible that they have now become the fourth arm of government that can determine when and how to forcefully remove the number three citizen, the President of the Senate.

“It is common knowledge that Mr. President has come under heavy public criticisms on how his body language has condoned the unguarded utterances and actions of these characters.

“However, in the light of these treasonable and inciting utterances by Miyetti Allah, we demand that President Muhammadu Buhari, should within the next 24 hours, order the arrest and commence immediate trial of the leadership of this group, otherwise Nigerians will henceforth hold him directly responsible for the utterances and actions of the Miyetti Allah.”

In a statement Wednesday morning, MACBAN national chapter dissociated itself from comments by Mr Gololo while promising appropriate sanctions for his statement.

The PDP aligned itself with this position while calling on Nigerians to condemn the comments.

“Finally, the PDP is aware that Miyetti Allah does not represent the views and interests of the vast majority of cattle breeders or even any ethnic group in the country. We therefore urge all good spirited Nigerians to rise in condemnation of the actions and utterances of these misguided elements, who are being used to attempt a constitutional breach that portends grave danger to national cohesion and our hard earned democracy,” the statement reads further.