



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), says it is ready to take governance back in Niger State, come the 2019 general elections.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Tanko Beji, said the peaceful conduct of the party’s primaries both at the national and state levels demonstrates how united its members are to collectively take back power.

He said the party has put in place plans and strategies that will ensure the smooth victory of the PDP in the elections.

Beji commended Nigerians for their support during the PDP National Convention and urged them to vote for the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.