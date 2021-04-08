



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the South-west Zonal Congress earlier slated for April 10-12.

The party has also shifted the venue from Ibadan, Oyo State capital to Osogbo, Osun State.

According to a state statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s publicity secretary, the decision was reached on Thursday.

“@OfficialPDPNig NWC after extensively discussing the issues of concern in the South West resolves as follow:

“Moves the venue of the South West Congress to Oshogbo, Osun State

“The South West Congress is scheduled for Monday, April 12, 2021





“Party assures of working with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress.”

Newsmen earlier reported moves to postpone the congress to ensure that the party resolves the crisis between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and an ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

The duo has been engaged in a leadership tussle in the region and over their choice of who becomes the next PDP National Vice Chairperson (South-west).

Fayose said it should be a former Ondo State information commissioner, Eddy Olafeso, claiming an agreement was reached at Mr Makinde’s house at Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Oyo State governor did not deny Fayose’s position, but he is believed to be lobbying for an Oyo indigene.