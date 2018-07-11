The People Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday claimed that Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose was attacked by policemen allegedly on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose was reportedly beaten and teargassed by a policeman in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti, two days before the state goes to poll to elect a new governor.

PDP’s candidate in the election, Prof. Olusola Eleka, was also reportedly beaten.

“Ekiti State government house, Ado Ekiti. Security operatives on the instructions of President @MBuhari has taken over @GovAyoFayose’s office. Teargassed him and pulling him on the floor”, PDP tweeted.

Buhari was in Ekiti on Tuesday to campaign for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Kayode Fayemi.

The election is set to hold with 34 candidates officially listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.