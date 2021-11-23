PDP plots to undermine Amotekun operations in South-West – group

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter has been accused of plotting to undermine the operations of the Southwest Security Network, also known as Amotekun.

The Yoruba Youth Indigenous Movement (YYIM) who accused the party of a move to scuttle the operations of Amotekun in the South-west region said that the PDP was using a former governor to achieve its aim for political gains.

Lawal Adekola, Coordinator of the group made this known in a statement made available to journalists added that the party plot would be met with resistance.

Adekola alleged that the PDP through the former Governor had negotiated with some Northerners to discredit Amotekun and weaken its operations by instigating the people against the security outfit.

“We have it on good authority that the former governor has vowed to use the instrumentality of the PDP in the state to discredit Amotekun and ensure that the people lose confidence in the security outfit.

“This, among others, was one of the conditions that were given to the former governor to impress the PDP Northern power brokers. The ex-governor is desperately looking for their support,” the group claimed.

Reacting to the allegation, the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the State, Kennedy Peretei berated the coordinator of the group, Adekola for making “ridiculous and senseless allegation.”

While emphasising that the questions the party had earlier raised against Amotekun were not addressed, Peretie maintained that the group was playing the ethnic card.

“We need not respond to persons whose mouths are controlled by their stomachs,” he declared.