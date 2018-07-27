The Peoples Democratic Party says it is planning a special meeting of its National Executive Committee to receive defectors from the All Progressives Congress.

Though no date has been fixed for the meeting, the party, however, said that its caucuses had been notified that the meeting could be called at a short notice.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, told newsmen in an interview in Abuja on Thursday that the party would not treat the defectors with disdain.

He said that since the majority of the defectors were coming from the National Assembly, the party would want to welcome them officially to its fold.

He said, “We are planning a special NEC to welcome the defectors into our midst. We want to welcome them officially to their ‘home’.”

“Don’t forget that these men are coming from the National Assembly as senators and members of the House of Representatives. So, we will organise a special NEC to welcome the first set and other NEC meetings will follow as we receive them.

“As we speak, we are expecting some other governors in a matter of days, while some ministers are also talking to us. Days of happiness are here with us. As we receive people with joy and excitement, our challenger is mourning and crying in silence.

“That cry will be with them for long because many of their members are still going to depart from their home.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has asked Nigerians to protect civil rule, noting that the nation’s democracy cannot thrive on vote-buying during elections.

The party said it would not condone vote-buying during the forthcoming Osun governorship election.

Ologbondiyan said this in Abuja on Thursday while delivering a keynote address with the theme, ‘Press, Democracy and the Nigerian Nation: Matters Arising,’ at the 2018 Press Week of the Newspapers Vendors Association of Nigeria.

He said, “Ekiti election was a daylight robbery and Nigerians must resist such perfidy, nobody should be allowed to trample on our rights; our democracy can only thrive if there is freedom of the press.”

The Chairman of the vendors association, Mr Etim Iwara, said the press week was held annually to encourage and celebrate “our members who endure unfriendly weather conditions to deliver newspapers to our doorsteps.”

He noted that some vendors had been knocked down by vehicles while delivering newspapers to the public.

He appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Bello Muhammed, to provide a suitable piece of land for the construction of the association’s permanent secretariat.