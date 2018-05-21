The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State with other bigwigs in the party have concluded plans to begin a familiarisation tour across the 33 local government chapters of the state party.

The party’s bigwigs with the PDP leader in the state who are to embark on the tour reportedly comprised the state Chairman, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, and other state party executives.

Mustapha, however, urged party faithful to see themselves as potential government-in-waiting and to come out in their large number to welcome the delegation.

In a related development, the ex -governor of Oyo state who is also the overall leader of the party in the state, Sen. Rasheed Ladoja has enjoined all party members to close ranks and join hands with him and Alh Kunmi Mustapha led executives to deliver Oyo State to PDP come 2019 elections.

According to the party spokesman, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, the visitation of Ladoja and the PDP train will be announced in due course.