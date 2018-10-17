



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, Peter Obi’s people, have expressed solidarity and support for the choice of their kinsman as the running mate of the flag bearer in next year’s presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying Obi has impeccable credentials.

In a communiqué they issued and signed by nine of their leaders with Chief Felix Oli and Sir Chris Chikwelu Jr. as chairman and secretary, the stakeholders said that Obi’s “performance as governor of our dear state for eight years, his success as a private business man and his acceptability among his immediate base and across the length and breadth of the nation”, made them throw their weight behind him.

They said that as Nigeria approaches the critical election, they believe that the choice of “Obi is well-thought out, right and germane”.

They said Atiku needed “a quality and capable hand with the requisite political and economic cum business experience to assist him run a quality campaign during which our party will not only articulate its policies and programmes, but also present same to Nigerians who are desirous of the real change that will lift them out of the economic and political hardships they’re currently going through”.

They appealed to Nigerians of all walks of life, especially members and supporters of PDP nationwide to support Obi’s choice and join hands in ushering in a new Atiku-Obi administration.

The group also thanked all the delegates who voted for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the just concluded national convention at Port Harcourt.