



The former commissioner for Information in Edo State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Kassim Afegbua, has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) must do internal reforms if the party wants to win 2023 general elections.

Prince Afegbua said this, yesterday, during an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He said, “I am only sounding a note of caution to anyone who cares to listen that if the PDP is desirous of winning future elections, it must consciously engage in internal reforms to rejig itself. The present leadership of the party cannot be sustained to manage the 2023 elections because of several contradictions.

“There is too much of pretense. They watch on as the party gradually loses members, who should be able to add flesh to the body and soul of the party.

“Former speaker, Yakubu Dogara, left the fray, followed by former governor, Gbenga Daniel and former speaker, Dimeji Bankole. Governor David Umahi also left, thus, depleting the fortunes of the party in that zone.





A couple of House of Representatives members have also defected to the ruling APC that has crippled the economy of the nation, rendering the populace helpless in the face of joblessness and unemployment.

“The PDP ought to be gaining momentum but the reverse is the case, and you see the leadership displaying such inertia as if all is well. When the APC was looking for power in 2015, it strategically engaged with the Nigerian public.”

According to him, the PDP leadership and exco members are too overfed with potbellies everywhere and are unable to constructively engage.

“By now, with solid leadership, the Nigerian audience ought to be looking up to the opposition for alternative voices and solutions to their deafening problems.

“We need new hands and total overhaul to be able to engage the APC and its marauding mentality.”