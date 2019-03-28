<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the protest embarked by some youths over the tribunal verdict on the September, 2018, Osun State governorship election was anti-people and could not sustain a stolen mandate.

The PDP campaign organisation of Senator Ademola Adeleke made the remarks in a statement issued in Osogbo in reaction to a protest staged by some concerned youth group over the verdict.

The party noted that the protesters were sponsored individuals and paid demonstrators rallying against the judgement restoring the stolen mandate.

The campaign organisation stressed that the protest would not save Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his band of usurpers, maintaining that the judgment had restored the will of the people as openly expressed in the September 22, 2018 governorship election in the state.

The organization said, “reacting to about 100 or so demonstrators drumming support for Oyetola, we affirmed that the court judgement restoring Senator Ademola Adeleke’s mandate is valid and lawful in law and the constitution as it flows from evidence and cross examinations throughout the duration of the hearing,” noting that “the usurpers are jittery and desperate over the restoration of people’s mandate.

“We note with confidence in God and people that the judgement is God-given based on truth and dispassionate interpretation of the law and the constitution.

“We affirm that the judgement restored the will of the people as openly expressed on September 22, 2018.The mobilisation of exploited O-Yes members to rally against a judgement that sets Osun people free from slave holders is reprehensible and a cowardly attempt to hoodwink the people.”

“We note that that there is nothing within the judgement that is not covered by law and the constitution. The ruling to nullify the rerun, the cancellation of results of some polling units and the declaration of Ademola Adleke as the winner are all provided for by provisions of INEC’s electoral guidelines, Electoral Act, the constitution of the Federal Republic and extant judgements of various courts in the land.”