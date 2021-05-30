The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State on Sunday said that its fortune remained bright in the forthcoming July 24 local government election in the aquatic state.

The PDP Chairman in Lagos, Adedeji Doherty, expressed this optimism in an interview with newsmen.

He, however, said that there was the need for a constitutional review that would take away the conduct of grassroots election from state apparatuses.

According to him, the step has become imperative to bring democracy to grassroots elections, being the most important election that is closest to the people.

“The fortune of PDP is bright, but the main thing is that the party in power usually takes control of all the apparatus to win grassroots elections.

“There should be a constitutional amendment to make sure that the conduct of local government elections, which is a very important election in a democracy, is conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





“PDP is prepared and we have always been winning council elections in some places, but for the state apparatuses,” Doherty said.

He said that a situation where the ruling party won all the council chairmanship and councillorship seats in grassroots elections had continued to pose a serious threat to democracy.

According to him, this scenario is not limited to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states but also in PDP- controlled states.

Doherty said that the PDP would do its best to have a good outing in the poll, urging the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to ensure a level playing field.

He said that the PDP had rolled out the schedule for primary elections to pick candidates for chairmanship and councillorship positions in the July 24 council election.

The Lagos PDP chairman said that the Option A4 primaries that commenced on Friday at designated centres would end on Monday.

He advised all aspirants and their supporters to sustain the peace and sportsmanship, adding that the party was well noted for peace and sportsmanship.